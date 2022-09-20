WimbledonAutumnFest

That the sun shone, bright and gentle, over the Wimbledon Autumn Festival on Sunday, might very well qualify as a miracle – or a testament to the providence of prayer.

“It was earlier in the week forecasted to rain this weekend, so I sent a text out to the altar society, asking them to say this litany with me, on their own time, to St. Isidore,” Father Sean Mulligan, of St. Boniface in Wimbledon, said. “St. Isidore is the patron saint of farmers, so we were praying to him for good weather and of course to God for good weather. Obviously, the forecast changed – even yesterday, we were paying for good weather as well … and the rain, the storm went right around Wimbledon. I say ‘hey guys, you’d better thank God, because God has provided for us.’”

