That the sun shone, bright and gentle, over the Wimbledon Autumn Festival on Sunday, might very well qualify as a miracle – or a testament to the providence of prayer.
“It was earlier in the week forecasted to rain this weekend, so I sent a text out to the altar society, asking them to say this litany with me, on their own time, to St. Isidore,” Father Sean Mulligan, of St. Boniface in Wimbledon, said. “St. Isidore is the patron saint of farmers, so we were praying to him for good weather and of course to God for good weather. Obviously, the forecast changed – even yesterday, we were paying for good weather as well … and the rain, the storm went right around Wimbledon. I say ‘hey guys, you’d better thank God, because God has provided for us.’”
St. Boniface has often hosted a fall supper around this time of year, generally in the basement of the stately Catholic church in town; but this year, sensing a need for more table space, Mulligan wanted a slight change of venue, moving the feast to the neighboring park.
Our priest wanted to try something new and have a festival in our park,” Kay Albrecht, an organizer for the Festival, told the Times-Record. “He wanted to really promote fellowship. It wasn’t so much about moneymaking, it was about fellowship.”
The turnout was impressive, with an estimated 400 diners, counting both take-out and dine-in orders. And in contrast to some previous years, more people opted to dine-in than take their meals home, enjoying a last gasp of summertime sweetness as well as the sight and sounds of children at play. Inflatable games and obstacle courses delighted kids of all ages, and the community broke break together, enjoying a lavish meal of gravy-soaked turkey, stuffing, creamy peas & potatoes…and of course, each other’s company.
“Today’s a beautiful day today. No wind, sunshine, all that great stuff,” Albrecht said. “It’s been such a nice community effort.”
