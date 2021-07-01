School buildings are in the news recently, and probably not for what you might expect.
The Nome Schoolhouse building has been renovated into an event center and haven for fiber arts, soon to open in early July.
While Valley City’s school buildings are still functioning as schools (although not so much schooling takes place during the summer), Kathryn’s old school building is actively educating kids through day camps—and not about grammar. The building across a charming little bridge over Spring Creek in Kathryn is known now as ‘Prairie Waters Education and Research Center,’ an extension of Valley City’s university.
