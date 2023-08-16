To quote Michael Crichton’s character, Dr. Malcolm, “Life…finds a way.”
It’s a recurring theme in the world of biology.
When the (mostly light-colored) peppered moths responded to pollution turning the trees dark during the Industrial Revolution… a population of dark-winged moths emerged. And when the pollution stopped turning bark a darker color, the dark-winged moths were no more.
When milk became a popularly available beverage, humans in those areas were able to drink it with no adverse effects- but in some places of the world, where milk is not widely available, humans are lactose-intolerant.
When oxygen is difficult to find in water, as in sulfide-rich environments, certain types of fish like poeciliids change their behavior to spend more time in the most oxygen-rich part of the water, to survive and thrive where most species are killed instantly.
Biology is fascinating- the way that life works and finds its way around the situational constraints of the hour.
Scientists are pretty flexible too, like those at the Prairie Waters Education and Research Center.
Prairie Waters started out as a dream in the eyes of VCSU professor and former high school teacher Dr. Andre Delorme.
While visiting the Kathryn Center ropes course as a chaperone where all the VCSU freshmen were brought as part of a team-building activity at the time, Dr. Delorme drove in, seeing the charming little bridge over Spring Creek, looked around and thought it would make a great environmental education center.
“North Dakota doesn’t have many environmental education centers,” Dr. Delorme said.
And Prairie Waters was born, thirteen years and their first grant ago. The old Kathryn School building was and still is owned by the City of Kathryn, and they rented or leased out the building to Dr. Delorme.
Delorme and his team consists of him as the Center’s Director, Bonita Roswick (Education Specialist), and Louis Wieland (Lab Manager).
Not only does Prairie Waters teach kids about water quality and pollution and the species that live there when school is in session, by running day camps for schools, but they also teach older kids. VCSU’s college students called Prairie Waters home for macroinvertebrate studies.
And as part of Prairie Waters’ educational center mission, they conduct summer camps as a way to connect kids with the outdoors even further.
“We focus on water and water quality. We do activities,” working with a lot of different schools to bring in school groups for a day, says Dr. Delorme.
Dr. Delorme and his team show students... “This is what you can measure and this is what the numbers mean,” talking about water quality. And from there, they segue into talking about why water quality is important, and they also teach about species that live there.
Spring Creek, the clear little running creek that was just the perfect shallow depth for seining or netting fish to study and then toss back, is going to be missed.
“The Sheyenne is too deep for wading,” says Dr. Delorme.
Kathryn Center and later Prairie Waters both called the old Kathryn School building home in their own times.
With new plans underway, Prairie Waters will now call the National Fish Hatchery home, as well as collaborate with nearby Camp Tonweya (Girl Scout Camp), to continue to fulfill their goals in educating students.
The Prairie Waters team worked for most of July to pack their things- “a lot of stuff accumulates in thirteen years,” Dr. Delorme says with a laugh.
Although the move isn’t all bad- the Valley City Fish Hatchery is closer to the college and to Valley City itself. The Fish Hatchery has a nice conference room that Prairie Waters will work with, and Camp Tonweya has allowed Prairie Waters to use their grounds for summer camps and the hands-on outdoor activities and with over 2500 students passing through the facility, in the course of a normal year, learning about water quality, this is wonderful news.
Another added bonus, the Fish Hatchery has a dock that will come in handy to some of those activities.
Prairie Waters, in its new location, will be able to host fifty students per field trip class at the Fish Hatchery in turn allowing more time per educator with each kid in the smaller groups.
So why the change? Newly elected Mayor of Kathryn, Ron Krueger, shared with the Times-Record that “The City Board is looking at other avenues for that building,” but that nothing is definite yet.
Prairie Waters Education and Research Center, like life, has found a way forward and a new home to keep sharing their research with the young minds of tomorrow.
About Prairie Waters Education and Research Center
Activities include: Migration, water cycle, animals of ND, needs to live, macro invertebrates, fish of ND, mussels of ND, blue planet.
For more information, or to schedule a tour, visit https://www.vcsu.edu/academics/academic-centers/prairie-waters-education-research-center/