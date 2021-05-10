Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S.
The gentle breeze wafted the delicious aroma of grilled steak and chicken toward me, making me rethink our dinner plans.
My neighbors were outside enjoying the warmer weather, sitting in lawn chairs while their food cooked.
I noted another neighbor working in her garden. Other people were walking their dogs, and some were wearing shorts during the unseasonably warm weather. I also noted people loading golf clubs in their trunks.
What do all of these activities have in common?
Yes, they are fun activities. All of these activities also take place outdoors, usually in the sun.
I do not want to ruin anyone’s fun. However, I do have some “fun in the sun” reminders.
Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S. Too much sun can cause skin damage, including dark patches, wrinkles and premature aging. Too much sun exposure also is responsible for most skin cancers.
May is Melanoma Awareness Month and it coincides with the launch of spring and summer activities for good reason. Melanoma is the most aggressive form of skin cancer.
