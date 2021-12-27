The Mediterranean diet is rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, healthful fats and lowfat dairy.
“I’ll have falafel in my pita,” my son said to the foodservice worker.
We were at a Mediterranean restaurant in downtown Minneapolis.
“Do you know what falafel is?” I asked him.
He grinned at me and nodded. I could almost read his mind.
My big-city guy was putting up with his small-town mother.
I had a flashback of his daycare provider’s note. She was concerned about his picky eating behavior. He only wanted macaroni and cheese and applesauce back in the day.
He certainly developed an adventuresome palate.
Falafel, by the way, is made from chickpeas, which are also known as garbanzo beans. To make falafel, cooked or canned chickpeas are mashed or processed in a food processor. Then they are blended with chopped onions, herbs, spices and often, baking soda and chickpea flour. The mixture is formed into patties or small balls and then fried. Avocado oil sometimes is used as the frying oil due to its heat stability.
My husband and I had whole-grain pita bread stuffed with seasoned beef, chopped red cabbage, cucumber, avocado and hummus (also made from chickpeas).
I watched the chef make our sandwiches. Frankly, I was a little leery of this flavor combination. I was pleasantly surprised. We all felt as stuffed as our pita bread after a big dose of flavorful fiber.
Chickpeas and other pulse foods, such as lentils and split peas, are notable sources of fiber and the B vitamin folate.
Eating a Mediterranean-inspired diet is particularly healthful. In fact, the Mediterranean Diet has occupied the first or second spot on “healthiest diet” lists for several years.
