On Friday, August 28th, Dennis and Gail Pederson lost their art studio, The Pottery Parlour to an electrical fire. It is located on their family farm, 2 miles south on the Kathryn Road. The fire was contained to one side of the building by the quick action of teen neighbor, Stephanie Hoffarth, who saw the smoke where she knew it shouldn’t be. Two days later, work began to demolish and rebuild. Friends, family and neighbors gathered to clean, pack and store the glazes, stoneware and many other items that were spared in the fire.
Salvaging what was possible from the building, Dennis was able to arrange demolition and removal of the burned structure quite rapidly.
