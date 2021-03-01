An NDSU Extension trap survey detected a new insect called the canola flower midge (Contarinia brassicola) in canola fields in northern North Dakota during 2020, says Janet Knodel, North Dakota State University Extension entomologist.
The canola flower midge belongs to the family Cecidomyiidae (gall midges) in the order Diptera (flies).
