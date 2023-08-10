Due to predicted incoming weather on Sunday - the Stackin' for Dollars Express Wrestling Straw Bale Fundraiser has been postponed. Watch for more details to come!
A wise man once said, “Farm kids, ranch kids make the toughest athletes, and they make the best wrestlers.” That wise man was Bob “Swampy” Maresh. For his son Matt, that quote always stuck in his head. Then last year, driving down the road, he saw something that reminded him of that quote and he got an idea.
“I was driving down the road one day and I saw two kids with a four wheeler and a snowmobile trailer and they were stacking alfalfa bales on it.” Maresh had a eureka moment. “I started calling a couple of my farming friends and asked ‘you guys have any rye fields or wheat fields that you drop straw?’” The second friend he called was Eric Broten who took the idea a bit further. Maresh remembers. “I was just going to have the kids go and stack bales for somebody and see if the farmer would donate us some money. Then he took it a bit further and said what you need to do is get businesses to sponsor, a nickel or a quarter or a dollar per bale.” Maresh said the idea took off from there and three weeks from the time he started thinking about this, the event was held on the Broten’s Farm by Dazey.
“It was a huge success, we raised some good money last year.” Maresh said they are a little behind the donations from last year but, “We are going to have more bales to sell this year.” After the stacking is done, they sell the bales to whomever needs straw, whether for feed or decoration or bedding, insulation whatever you need they will have straw for sale at $3 per bale. The bales will be sitting on two goose neck trailers up at Bob’s Excavating on 7th St. NE, just off Winter Show Road. If you want a bunch, let Maresh know, and bring your trailer, or truck, and the kids will load them up for you. Businesses can sponsor the event with a straight donation, or a pledge an amount per bale.
Maresh says they want to double what they did last year. “Our goal is a thousand, last year we did 550.” With the combination of kids from Valley City, Barnes County North and Maple Valley Maresh says they will have more kids working than last year. “We had roughly 30 kids (last year) up there,” Maresh said. “This year I have 30 plus kids, plus parents signed up already.”
Maresh says a former high school classmate is donating gloves. Snacks and water for the kids will be provided. Maresh also said that they have one sponsor that is taking a large portion of bales, a name very familiar to Hi-Liner wrestling fans. “Jason Sjostrom, he is a former hammer for Valley City, he has committed to get 500 bales from us. So he is bringing his trailer to town and we will load it up for him.”
Last year, the fundraiser was open for third graders up to seniors. But Maresh says they have added second graders to the list. “This year we opened to some second graders because we have some pretty tough second graders. We will have some high schoolers out there as well which is great.”
Maresh says not only is this a great event for the kids as a workout but it also serves as a way to build some team chemistry and camaraderie. He says it goes back to what his dad said about farm kids. “A lot of these kids, they don’t know what it is like out on the farm. The kids get the experience of what it is like being on the farm.”
Afterwards they will have food for the kids, the moms have put together a lunch. They will have a bale stacking contest and a bale throwing contest as well.
The event will be held on Sunday, August 13th, 2 p.m., at the Broten Farm near Dazey. If it rains, they will move the event to Sunday, August 20th.
If you want to donate to this great cause you can reach out to Matt Maresh at 701-840-0195 or email him at maresh615@gmail.com. Maresh also said if you want to donate they can help get you something for tax purposes. “If you want a straight donation, cash donation or if they want to sponsor per bale, we are a 501c3 non-profit so if you do want to we can get you a donation receipt for tax purposes. If you buy the bales that, however, is not tax deductible because you are buying a product.”