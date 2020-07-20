POSTPONED to Due to Predicted Incoming Weather. The event will be held Tuesday, July 21st, same time, same place.
See you all then!
LET'S WALK VALLEY CITY... tonight...Monday, July 20 from 5-8 pm.
Join in on the fun! 1.5 mile walk with MUSIC, MUSIC, MUSIC along the way. FREE entertainment, great family event for all.
Key sites are Jefferson School then down east on 12th Street NE to 5th AVE NE and south on the walking path...turn west at 6th Street NE to hear Ken Jimenez and his music group on 6th St NE then turn north on 4th Ave NE to hear Chris Redfearn on the West African Drum (djembe), and then head west to the Youth Sports Complex and north on Central Ave...and hear lots more music!
See our 10 musical groups or solos performing, including Sheila Zinke and son Tommy, Joe DeMasi, Ken Jimenez and Friends ( trumpet, trombone, sax, etc), Mikey Meester and Erik Johnson, Theo Herzog on the drums, Paul Leier, Al Adams (accordion), Michala Lausche's Ukele group and dancers and Chris Redfearn on the djembe (West African drum) during your stroll.
This is a way to have fun and stay 6 feet apart and be Covid safe!
Plus healthy snacks along the way, give aways, and chance for drawings for bikes and more! Find one of the registration folks wandering around wearing bright yellow shirts to register for prizes!
