This year’s General Election has been different from others in a lot of ways. A global pandemic changed the way many people voted, and absentee voting became a much bigger phenomenon among Americans because of the method’s safety and convenience.
With the increase in mail-in ballots, the election result counts will likely take a week or more to be finalized. Many states will count ballots received in the mail up to 10 days after Election Day, though all ballots in the mail must be postmarked either before or on the day of the election, depending on each state’s guidelines.
In North Dakota, there is no specific deadline for ballots to arrive by mail at the precincts for counting, but all mail-in ballots were required to be postmarked one day prior to the election and will be counted when they are delivered.
This year, North Dakotans weighed in on local, state and national races. From the President to County Commissioners, Barnes County voters had the opportunity to use their voice in electing representatives in government.
State offices up for a vote were Governor/Lt. Governor, Auditor, Treasurer, Insurance Commissioner, Public service Commissioner, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Justice of the Supreme Court and US House Representative.
To see how North Dakota voter counts are shaping up, visit https://results.sos.nd.gov/ and stay tuned for more information in your Times-Record editions, and on our website and Facebook Page in the coming days.