BC38 Map
Effective at 9:00 AM today (09/27/21)
 
A portion of Barnes County 38 will be closed approximately 4.5 miles west of the city of Litchville for a culvert replacement project.
This closure is expected to last one day with a reopening scheduled by 5:00 PM today.  No detour will be provided.  Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.

