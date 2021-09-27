Effective at 9:00 AM today (09/27/21)A portion of Barnes County 38 will be closed approximately 4.5 miles west of the city of Litchville for a culvert replacement project.This closure is expected to last one day with a reopening scheduled by 5:00 PM today. No detour will be provided. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.
