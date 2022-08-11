VCPD Logo

Valley City social media pages have been buzzing with reports of vandalism over the past 10 days, ranging from graffiti to broken vehicle windows. While umbrage mounts, the Times-Record reached out to local law enforcement, who confirmed there is an increase in incidences, but that the situation is not one to be overly alarmed by. 

“It’s nothing necessarily out of the ordinary, but we have had an uptick if you wanted to say that,” Valley City Police Chief Phil Hatcher said. “Whether it was one set of kids that were out and broke a couple windows or did some tagging or spray-painting … there does seem to be more reports lately, in the last 10 days.”

Recommended for you