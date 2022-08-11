Valley City social media pages have been buzzing with reports of vandalism over the past 10 days, ranging from graffiti to broken vehicle windows. While umbrage mounts, the Times-Record reached out to local law enforcement, who confirmed there is an increase in incidences, but that the situation is not one to be overly alarmed by.
“It’s nothing necessarily out of the ordinary, but we have had an uptick if you wanted to say that,” Valley City Police Chief Phil Hatcher said. “Whether it was one set of kids that were out and broke a couple windows or did some tagging or spray-painting … there does seem to be more reports lately, in the last 10 days.”
He said his first suspicion would be that local youths were blowing off steam at the tail-end of summer.
“It’s random, so it’s not like somebody was disgruntled at a family member and went and broke all the windows in a particular house,” Hatcher said. “It’s not like a neighbor fighting with another neighbor, it’s just one of those weird, random things where youthful illegal activity (spikes.) … end of summer type shenanigans.”
As headlines broadcast fresh crimes committed in nearby Fargo, the Times-Record asked Hatcher if he had any evidence or concern that these vandalisms may be gang related – Hatcher said he had seen nothing to suggest they were.
