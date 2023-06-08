At the recent Valley City Commission meeting, the commission accepted the resignation of Police Chief Phil Hatcher.
Hatcher has been police chief for six years and has been part of the Valley City police force for 16 years.
Hatcher says, the time was right to make this decision. “I look at it as a new lease on life. Now is a good time. My youngest daughter just graduated from high school, so that was a goal of mine to get her through, the time was right.”
Hatcher says his years as the police chief is longer than most in his position. “Six years is a good run for a police chief,” Hatcher said. “Most larger towns have a shorter run.”
Hatcher says he is proud of what he has accomplished as chief. “ I have done the police chief job for six years now, I have steadied the ship. We were in some pretty rocky waters back then. I have gotten the department up to full staff. We have expanded a lot of our training opportunities, COVID didn’t help. I have taken on a leadership role, a cops cop rather than a strictly an administrator.”
Hatcher has 25 years in criminal justice and this month marks 30 years in public service. Since he left high school it has been military and public service.
The Times-Record asked Hatcher if he feels he is leaving the police department in better shape than when he started. Hatcher replied, “For sure. We can go down through newspapers and headlines and we had a lot of strife, a lot of embarrassment. That was one of the things that I felt embarrassment about a few of the different resignations that we had. It was hard to put on the uniform, the next day.” Hatcher continues, ‘It would have been easier to quit, and a lot of people did. A lot of people left us in the dust.”
Hatcher says he has a sign by his desk that says, ‘Phil remember.’ And then it has the number of officers working in the department and how many dependents they have. He has that sign for one simple reason. “There are 16 employees and 58 family members that my decisions affect.”
Family is very important to Hatcher who is the father of four and a grandfather. He says he missed out on family time while being police officer. “The level of scrutiny the police are under in the last several years, that weighs on people,” Hatcher said. “You’re always supposed to have thicker skin, but you are still bringing that home. I owe a tremendous amount of time to my family that I selfishly skipped out on. I’ve isolated myself at home so to be a better husband, be a better dad, and now to my grandchildren. My family has grown up with me being a cop and I know there are things that they saw me being that I never wanted to be.”
The Times-Record asked Chief Hatcher if he will be in on the hiring process, he replied. “I’ve asked to be. Of course it will be by the city commission or hiring committee’s invitation. But I would like to be on the committee just so that I can see what kind of person is this (the new chief). I don’t want to be a voting member, saying yes or no to this person. I just want to be a little birdie on the shelf just to be able to say, I think this person would be an awesome fit for us (as a city).”
This reporter, on behalf of the Times-Record, would like to say thank you to Chief Hatcher for all he has done for the residents of Valley City.
Be sure and pick up your June 8th Times-Record edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.