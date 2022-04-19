A Valley City local was among the top winners of the Eagle-Eye Poker Tournament that was held at the Eagle’s Club on Saturday, pitting over 50 players against one another in competition for an over $12,000 prize pool.
According to Michelle Meza, speaking on behalf of Dakota Poker Tour, this tournament is organized through the charity arm of the local Eagles Club, to which some of the proceeds go, as well as to the players themselves. This tournament had a $150 minimum buy-in and a $300 maximum buy-in, and boasted over 2.6 million chips.
“Anyone can participate, so long as you’re 20 or over,” Meza said.
The top two winners were Brian Twete, who claimed the most winnings of the day with over $3,600 and Valley City local John Stearns, who pocketed a handsome haul of over $2,300.