A Valley City local was among the top winners of the Eagle-Eye Poker Tournament that was held at the Eagle’s Club on Saturday, pitting over 50 players against one another in competition for an over $12,000 prize pool.
Poker Tournament draws over 50
- By Iain Woessner treditor@times-online.com
-
- Updated
Latest News
- VCSU announces changes in schedules
- Help Available for Livestock Death Losses Due to Blizzard
- Nominate a teacher for 2022 Teacher of the Year Award
- Poker Tournament Draws over 50
- Event design shop seeks to make memories
- Record-setting meet for VCHS Track and Field
- Poker Tournament draws over 50
- Dakota Gardener: Growing fancy vegetables in the garden
Most Popular
Articles
- Family-owned paint shop continues to prosper
- S-K-I-L-L in the USA
- Sushi in VC
- North Dakota covered in a blanket of heavy wet snow, prepares for predicted wrap around and round two
- Spring blossoms at Sanborn Vendor Show
- Grief support group classes offered in Valley City
- Updated winter weather information
- Popular insect repellant plants for homeowners
- Board of Higher Education Application Deadline Extended
- North Dakota Department of Commerce is now accepting applications for the Technical Skills Training Grant
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.