Valley City High School held its fourth annual school Poetry Out Loud competition on Wednesday, January 11. Seniors Gabe Herzog, Emmy Jones, and Amelia Meester earned the honor of participating in the school finals by winning classroom levels of competition during their dual credit public speaking course.
Poetry Out Loud is a national program that encourages high school students to read, analyze, memorize, and recite poetry. Each contestant presented two poems selected from 1,100 options on the VCHS theater stage. The rounds were judged by volunteers from the VCSU English Club and teacher education program, including Luke Huber, Garret Fettig, Cassidy Hoyt, and Madi Klabo. Principal Kristi Brandt was also a judge.