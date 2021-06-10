Should women be allowed to vote? Or should they stay home…cook, clean and take care of the children? That is the topic of the play, “Persistence” which focuses on the role of Suffragist Elizabeth Preston Anderson who was a Tower City-Valley City native (with relatives still in the area) and a key figure in the fight in North Dakota to allow women to vote.
