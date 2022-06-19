St. Paul, MN— As the region’s leading provider of sexual and reproductive health care, Planned Parenthood North Central States (PPNCS) proudly celebrates Pride Month with LGBTQIA+ and TGNB communities and recognizes shared strength during Pride Month and every day of the year.
Planned Parenthood is dedicated to radical inclusivity in every health center and in our communities. Health care is a human right. As a health care provider based in equity, we make sure that everyone can get the sexual and reproductive health care they need so they can have control over their bodies and futures. Planned Parenthood is proud to offer transgender hormone therapy, HIV testing, education, and referral, PEP and PrEP, abortion care, and more.
“LGBTQIA+ rights and health care are Planned Parenthood’s mission and work,” said Sarah Stoesz, President and CEO of PPNCS. “LGBTQIA+ people are embedded in the PPNCS community—our patients, staff, and supporters. While the attacks, harmful rhetoric and violence increase, we are tirelessly fighting to protect reproductive freedom for all people. This Pride Month, we are proud of the strides made so far, and are dedicated to the work that remains to ensure LGBTQIA+ communities can live healthy and safe lives.”
LGBTQIA+ communities have come under increasingly terrifying attacks by politicians both nationally and across the PPNCS five-state region. Those politicians are targeting youth and their families in harmful legislation, some going so far as attempting to medically transition trans people. States, including Iowa and South Dakota, introduced more than 200 bills that would harm the LGBTQIA+ community this year alone.
“Our support of the LGBTQIA+ community is unwavering, and a part of the values we hold dear as an organization,” Stoesz said. “We must continue to educate, engage, and mobilize supporters and allies to stand up to protect and expand LGBTQIA+ rights and access to inclusive health care that is free of stigma and shame. We need every ally to stand up and take action.”
PPNCS provides sexual and reproductive health care to more than 100,000 patients annually across our five-state region, including high-quality, compassionate health care for LGBTQIA+ people in our communities, including gender affirming health care. At Planned Parenthood, the doors are open to everyone who needs expert sexual and reproductive health care in a safe and welcoming space.
Planned Parenthood North Central States and its subsidiary organizations provide, promote, and protect reproductive and sexual health through high quality care, education and advocacy. A member of America’s most trusted reproductive health care provider, our affiliate is proud to support and operate 30 health centers across our five-state region (Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota). Each year, we provide health care to nearly 115,000 people and health education to more than 55,000 people in our region.