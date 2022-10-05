Traditions define culture, which defines community which enables prosperity – through shared customs, shared knowledge and shared values.
This sharing of traditions, customs and knowledge was on full display at the Valley City Eagles’ Club this weekend, where an eclectic gathering of growers, doers and vendors came together to freely provide a bounty of knowledge, a harvest of experiences.
“We’re just neighbors, communicating back and forth,” Rodney Fernow, founder of the Pitchfork and Hoe, which has been coming to Valley City and growing annually since 2018, told the Times-Record. “We’re not a big vendor show, we’re just people talking to each other, learning from each other.”
While there were plenty of things to browse and buy, handicrafts and goods of various function, the true value of the event came from the stories told by the people there, many of whom came to the event from their own land and realms of expertise.
“These are hard-working people,” Fernow said. “These are real people and they’ve got real experiences.”
Fernow describes it as a true “rural American show” and he embodies the hardy spirit of the event he founded.
“What happened is I retired off the railroad and I bought a square baler and (my wife) was like what’s wrong with you? Most guys retire they buy a boat or a motorcycle, you bring home a square baler,” Fernow recalled. “So I started baling hay, then I had to sell it. So the people who were buying it were the small guys … I told my wife ‘there should be some kind of show where people can learn different things and not be talked down to.’ That’s how it started, with neighbor with a pitchfork and another neighbor with a hoe, just talking on the driveway.”
