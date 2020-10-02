If you’ve visited the Farmers Market this summer, you’ve probably seen the colorful creations that are carefully arranged next to a sign saying “flowers.” The Piper’s Petals endeavor began in spring 2019 on Tristan and Josh Johnson’s rural Valley City hobby farm.
They got all the paperwork together to get a grant from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, using it to help fund the construction of a high tunnel at their home. After the 70x32 structure was up and ready, the family went to work, getting soil and seeds in place to start their summer growing season. That year, there were both vegetables and flowers scattered around the high tunnel, and the flowers became a joyful pastime for Tristan and the kids, with Piper taking extra interest in flower growing, picking and arranging. Piper, age 7, and Tristan, with help from the others, kept the flowers healthy, picked those at their most brilliant bloom and then found ways to make delightful and unique bouquets.
