The City Park, in Valley City, will be filled with music for the 1st annual Pillsbury Jubilee Event this Labor Day.
So you may ask, what is a Pillsbury Jubilee?
The Pillsbury Jubilee is a free family friendly event that focuses on Christian-centered music and features local artists from around the area.
This event began in the small town of Pillsbury, ND- just a hop, skip and jump from Valley City, at the Baldwin Presbyterian Church.
Co-facilitator of the event, Sarah Montecuollo-Nielsen, tells the Times-Record that the idea began when local parishioner, Marilyn Henderson, shared her desire to see communities reached by the gospel. Henderson felt she was called to do that through music.
Henderson, joined by Baldwin Presbyterian Church Pastor Dave Montecuollo, Sarah and her husband Sam Nielsen, sister Becca Montecuollo and her fiancé, Daniel Carvalho, set out for that vision to soon become a reality.
Originally set to be held in the town of Pillsbury, ND, the group soon realized that they were going to need a much larger venue and began to look to Valley City. With the beautiful trees, wide open spaces, playground, picnic tables and bandshell, City Park seemed like the perfect place for families and friends to come together and spend the day enjoying some good old fashioned fun.
Nielsen says local artists including: Little Valley Band, Daniel Carvalho, Pillsbury Doughboys and the Prodigals will be performing throughout the day from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. The group invites all to join them for this fun, free-will donation event, and encourages visitors to invest in the community, shop locally and enjoy Valley City’s many options for a picnic lunch as there will be no food vendors on-site. They also suggest bringing lawn chairs and sun screen as a beautiful sunny day is predicted.
There will be face painting, by a local church, eager to share their creative talents with the children attending. Along with booths sharing information on Christian youth camps, Christian Colleges and others religious focused options throughout our region.
But that is not all. A special guest has also joined the line-up for the day. Nielsen shares her excitement in announcing that America’s Got Talent Finalists, Champions Forever will strut their stuff and entertain the audience with their skills at 4 p.m. in the City Park bandshell.
Champions Forever, finalists on the popular tv show America’s Got Talent, Bruce and Diane and their family of twelve children have visited over forty countries, using their Spin-tacular Basketball Show to entertain and share their message of hope. This show is one that you won’t want to miss and a wonderful edition to a day filled with inspiration.
