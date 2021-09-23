Worldwide, most citizens recognize the name “Kodak,” as in Eastman Kodak Company. Think “Kodak,” and the first thing you associate with it is “Camera.” Founded as the Eastman Dry Plate & Film Company, the Kodak Company grew into a multi-billion dollar company specializing in graphic arts and imaging technology. Behind the name and technology associated with Kodak is a lesser-known name, that of a North Dakota farmer and inventor who spent most of his quiet life on the prairie near Hunter. His name is David Henderson Houston.
In search of establishing his own farm, David Houston traveled to the Red River Valley in August 1879. He selected a homestead and timber claim and put money down on an additional 480 acres in the Hunter area. After his first home was destroyed by a tornado soon after he settled, he constructed a sturdy new house that included a cyclone cellar—something that would be a very large part of his life and work. Built in 1881, this home was large enough to house staff in one part and provide living quarters for the bachelor in another.
