Phil Hatcher wanted his first hunt outside of North Dakota to be a memorable one. After 29 years of public service, and two long years of waiting for the borders to open, he set forth to Manitoba with a mind to hunt a bear.
All things considered, the border crossing was the easy part.
“It was really great because, the first day I was in the stand it was kind of cold. So you’re up there, shivering. You’re thinking ‘they can’t come and get me until 9:30 at night’ so you just got to grin and bear it as best you can,” Hatcher recalled. “The second day it was nice enough that the sun was hot and it felt really good. Just those two extremes in that northern climate … it leaves you a lot of time to reflect on life. What you’re doing right, what you’re doing wrong. It’s kind of a zen moment.”
The hunting trip served as a “mental health reset” for Hatcher, who spent six days total hunting and ultimately bagging a hefty black bear.
Read the full story in your Thursday, May 26th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.