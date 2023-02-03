Phil has spoken 0203 photo

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA— Those who braved the cold of a February morning at Gobbler’s Knob hoping for a promise of relief from the icy chill ultimately walked away disappointed Thursday, when Punxsutawney Phil — Seer of Seers, Prognosticator of Prognosticators — proclaimed that six more weeks of winter awaited his adoring public.

His chosen scroll read:

Recommended for you