When you stop into Dakota Plains C-Store or the “big store on the hill” in Valley City, you may notice some changes, yet some of those changes may be seemingly familiar.
CHS Dakota Plains Ag announced the sale of the Valley City and Litchville C-stores and hardware/farm supply store assets to Petro Serve USA.
Petro Serve USA, founded in 1934 is a local cooperative that owns and operates 33 convenience stores as a division of the locally owned cooperative Farmers Union Oil Company out of Moorhead, MN.
“We are a locally owned cooperative and are excited to return to the old ways of doing business once again.” Petro Serve USA CEO Kent Satrang said. “Farmers Union Oil Company, in Valley City, offered customers extra savings.” He continues, “An example - if you buy gas from us, if you buy hardware from us, or if you buy candy, pop, whatever, you can get dividends just like it used to be with the old Valley City Farmers Union Oil Company.” Satrang shares that same program will return, basically everything old is new again way of doing business.
Here on the home front, Rydell Becker, Valley City supervisor, will remain at the helm in his position.
Representatives tell the Times-Record that most things will stay the same. All stores will remain Cenex branded and all of the current employees have been offered employment, under new ownership and will remain in their current positions.
“Our mission statement is revitalizing rural communities in North Dakota,” Satrang says. “That’s one of the things we’re excited about getting both Valley City and Litchville involved and look forward to serving those local communities.”
One of the small changes that will be made to the Litchville C-Store will be seen at the pumps. “Over time, a short amount of time here, you will see the pumps be able to accept Visa and Mastercard,” Satrang said. “Where right now they don’t, but we’re going to put in what is called a Cardtrol so you’ll be able to use your Visa credit cards in Litchville and at the Valley City farm ag store. So that will be a couple of improvements we will make right away.”
Becker says, “It’s going to be a great thing for us, here in Valley City and in Litchville.If you had an account with Petro before,” Becker explains, “and you got a Petro Serve letter in the mail, don’t throw it away, fill them out and send them in so that you don’t lose the credit you have built up on that account. Everything should transfer over if you fill out the paperwork.” He continues, “This is also for charge accounts, you will be able to charge here. What they did was they rolled the accounts over, so you can still charge, but they need all your information updated with new ownership, so take the time and fill them out.”
If you have an account and did not get and letter, Becker says to come to Dakota Plains Farm Store and get the form and fill it out to set up the new account.
