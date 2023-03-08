Jaiden Peraza cleared 2.01 meters in the high jump. VCSU photos

Valley City State Vikings at the NSAA Indoor Championships February 19 at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings, South Dakota.

 SAMPSONSNAPSHOTS

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Jaiden Peraza placed 12th in high jump and Taylor Sargent finished 29th in the 60-meter hurdles on Friday as they represented VCSU at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships.

 Peraza – a freshman from Kindred, N.D. – cleared 2.01 meters (6 feet, 7 inches) in the high jump during his first appearance at nationals. Peraza landed in a seven-way tie for 7th place, but dropped to an official finish of 12th place on tiebreaker criteria (who cleared the height in fewer attempts).

Recommended for you