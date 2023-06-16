The second annual Peggy Lee day will be held Friday, June 16th in conjunction with the Rally in the Valley festivities in the community of Valley City. Please join the Bridges Arts Council for two events: the dedication of the Peggy Lee mural at 4 p.m. and a free concert/program at 7 p.m. Wimbledon native, Norma Egstrom, later known to the world as Peggy Lee, had a music career that spanned decades and Peggy Lee day seeks to honor that contribution to the music world and her roots by making this an annual event.
The Peggy Lee mural which was completed last year was painted by local artist, Bill Cochran of Bridgetown Imprints and is located on the north side of the historic Rudolf Hotel building. The hotel located at 151 Central Avenue South, was the former site of KOVC radio where Peggy Lee began her professional singing career back in 1936. It will be officially dedicated and recognition will be given for all those who made the mural possible. A special thanks to all those who sponsored the mural including: Bank Forward of Valley City, George Gaukler, Dacotah Bank of Valley City, i3G Media, Midland Continental Depot Transportation Museum, Lion’s Club of Valley City, Concept Dentistry- Dr. Brian Balik, BEK Communications.