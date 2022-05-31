The Midland Continental Depot once again celebrated the life of Peggy Lee, whose 102nd birthday was marked on Thursday.
“Peggy Lee was just one of those artists, she was a true artist,” Carol Peterson, curator of the Depot museum, said. “She did everything. She’d a North Dakota lady from the prairie and we always have to celebrate all the women of the prairie -- strong women!”
Be sure and pick up your Tuesday, May 31st Times-Record to read stories, and see photos, like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.