Nestled in the heart of the Sheyenne River Valley, just south of Valley City, Pederson Pottery re-opened their shop after a devastating fire in 2020. This past weekend the Pederson’s held an open house that had a great turnout. Dennis and Gail Pederson opened up the Pottery Parlour in 2007 and have since renamed the studio to Pederson Pottery.
The Times Record attended the re-opening and got to experience what the studio has to offer. The Pederson’s were great hosts and showed everyone around the open concept workspace. Beautiful pottery sat atop large wooden shelving that was hand hewn from virgin Sheyenne Valley timber. The tall ceiling provides added room for plenty of windows on the walls. From the windows you can feel the warm sunshine and look out to see wild grasses and the trees changing to their fall colors. There is tons of history held within the new space, from the woodwork to a large, engraved tabletop that was originally in the Rudolf Hotel. The studio has a small kitchen and bathroom to help provide added amenities to guests. Plenty of tables and seating are also available for classes and parties.