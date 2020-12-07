Today, December 7th, is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. It was 79 years ago that Japan attacked the United States at Pearl Harbor to destroy our Pacific Naval Fleet. Most people who were there or heard about it on the radio news that day are gone now. For them, we must never forget what happened on that day, the date President Roosevelt referred to as “a date that will live in infamy.”
Imagine, a quiet Sunday morning on the beautiful and peaceful Island of Oahu. Sailors and ships at rest in the harbor, on-duty service personnel keeping their posts while others getting ready for church services or just enjoying some leisure time.
