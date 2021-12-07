Today marks the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, a date nationally recognized since 1994 as ‘Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.’
Pearl Harbor was a 22,000 acre naval base at the southern end of Oahu. Early on the morning of December 7, 1941, the Japanese launched a surprise attack, using bombers, torpedo bombers and submarines to target and destroy the U.S. Pacific Fleet. On that day, close to 2,500 American Military Personnel perished, 34 of them from North Dakota, and the attack launched the United States into World War II.
Barnes County’s Losses
The Navy released the first World War II casualty list in May 1942. Among the names on that list were two American soldiers from Barnes County who had both perished at Pearl Harbor....
Read the full story in your Tuesday, December 7th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.