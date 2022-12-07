Today marks the 81st anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, a date nationally recognized since 1994 as ‘Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.’
Pearl Harbor was a 22,000 acre naval base at the southern end of Oahu. Early on the morning of December 7, 1941, the Japanese launched a surprise attack, using bombers, torpedo bombers and submarines to target and destroy the U.S. Pacific Fleet. On that day, close to 2,500 American Military Personnel perished, 34 of them from North Dakota, and the attack launched the United States into World War II.
The Navy released the first World War II casualty list in May 1942. Among the names on that list were two American soldiers from Barnes County who had both perished at Pearl Harbor: Seaman First Class George Winston Hammerud, Valley City; and Seaman First Class Vern Eidsvig, Kathryn.
Winston’s name appeared in the local paper after the attack, under the heading “The first local boy to die in this war.” Winston’s parents later received the Purple Cross that their son was awarded posthumously. Winston had graduated Valley City High School in 1932 and enlisted in the Navy in Nov. 1941.The last his parents heard from him was in a letter he sent his mother in which Winston stated that he was headed to Long Beach and planning to spend Thanksgiving with his brother in San Diego. The ship he was on, the USS Arizona, never made it to California. It was called back to Pearl Harbor to assist U.S. defenses during the attack.
About 10 minutes after the attack on Pearl Harbor began, Arizona was struck by a 1,800-pound bomb. The ship remains the final resting place for hundreds of the 1,777 who died when the ship burned and went down. Today, it serves as a memorial site.
Local resident Joanne (Olson) Matson wrote about her memories of Pearl Harbor from a somewhat unique perspective. She was helping out during and after harvest because of the lack of labor as young men went off to prepare for the impending war. She recalls having heard about Vern Eidsvig’s death not long after Pearl Harbor. Eidsvig was aboard the USS Utah on Dec. 7, 1941.
In the days that followed, Winston and Vern were declared missing in action or lost at sea. They both were also awarded the Purple Heart, and they’re memorialized at Tablets of the Missing at the Honolulu Memorial.
American Soldier and Valley City native Mike Nelson was at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. He later recalled his experience in a Feb. 1941 letter to his family, saying he was back in the States after having gone “through the works at Pearl Harbor.”
Another soldier, Joel Skorpen, was a UND graduate with family ties to Valley City. He wrote his mother detailing his own experiences of the attack. Joel had been on the islands for 16 years before the attack, serving as Vice Principal of McKinley high school in Honolulu at the time of the Pearl Harbor siege. When the attack began, Joel believed it was a simple practice exercise, a “sham battle” for training purposes, but when he got home that day, a neighbor informed him that the attack was real. He included this at the close of the letter: “The morale here is high. People seem to have more in common now consequently seem friendlier than normally.”
Navy Seaman Mark A. Anderson (Andy), a 1939 Sanborn High School graduate, was aboard the USS Solace in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, the only hospital ship in the Pacific at the time of the attack. The Solace crew was praised for their role in handling casualties during and after that day. Andy was awarded the Navy Unit Commendation Medal for his incredible commitment to duty at Pearl Harbor. He continued in the Navy and later achieved the rating of Chief Pharmacist Mate.
Immediately after Dec. 7, North Dakota Governor John Moses was concerned about the potential of sabotage at the High Line bridge. Because of its role in moving a great volume of supplies and personnel by rail, the bridge came under heavy guard during both world wars to prevent the loss of that main artery.
The Governor requested that a temporary guard be established at the High Line until federal and state troops could arrive and take over long-term. The newspaper began calling for volunteers to take on guard duty and those who took watch right away included members of The American Legion, VFW, city and even railroad personnel.
They guarded the entrances to the bridge, the bridge’s base, and the Northern Pacific railroad pump house. Men on watch were instructed to shoot at any suspicious person within the perimeter if necessary.
to Serve A Nation in Crisis
The Valley City Civic Club joined other citizens of the area to speak about their dedication to defending their country, assisting the U.S. in its fight however they could.
“In face of the present crisis before America, this community pledges its every asset of human and material resources,” prominent resident Mr. Erle Fouks said. “While almost extremely agricultural, Valley City can and will assist in furthering defense work of the nation. Defense work can be done here.”
North Dakota’s history is forever entwined with that day in December, with its communities having lost friends, brothers, nephews, grandsons, and other loved ones in a nation at war, both at Pearl Harbor and in the battles that followed. The nation remembers Pearl Harbor 80 years after the loss of nearly 4,000 Americans, and we honor all those who gave their lives while protecting their country.