Pearl Harbor

Today marks the 81st anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, a date nationally recognized since 1994 as ‘Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.’

Pearl Harbor was a 22,000 acre naval base at the southern end of Oahu. Early on the morning of  December 7, 1941, the Japanese launched a surprise attack, using bombers, torpedo bombers and submarines to target and destroy the U.S. Pacific Fleet. On that day, close to 2,500 American Military Personnel perished, 34 of them from North Dakota, and the attack launched the United States into World War II.

