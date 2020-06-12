Music in the Park is an annual summer-long event organized by Valley City Parks & Recreation. Every Wednesday evening, area residents are invited to see and hear local musicians share their talents.
These free concerts began in the summer of 1996. After the historic 2009 flood, the Bandshell in City Park, where performances have been held, was deemed structurally unsafe, so the concerts relocated to the courthouse lawn. After work was finished to bring the Bandshell back up to code (and to a new location in City Park), the programs returned to their home stage in 2015.
Ever since then, people have brought lawn chairs or blankets to see local musicians at the Bandshell and, ordinarily, this summer’s Music in the Park wouldn’t look any different. But this year isn’t ordinary—that’s for darn sure—so Music in the Park is changing its look a bit.
