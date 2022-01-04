Let it snow, let it snow they said – and snow it did.
Now Valley City is gradually getting unburied from the recent blizzard, which dumped well over a foot of snow on the valley and left crews working day and night to clear away the powder. Based on the volume we’ve gotten, officials with the city say you should expect to see plenty of snow hauling and moving for the next month at least.
“We’ll probably be moving from this 18-20 inches, we’ll be moving piles and stretching streets and corners for a good month yet,” Kevin Jacobson, water and sewer foreman for Valley City, said. “It’s been gone through once, but trouble is as much snow as we had, now we’re going to have to widen some of these streets out.”
To help things along – and to avoid getting an orange ticket on your car asking you to move – you’d be well-advised to try and find some way of keeping your vehicles in a driveway or a garage and off the residential streets, at least during the times when plowing is scheduled to happen.
“They’d have to listen to the radio, usually the radio we let them know beforehand where they’re going to start at,” Jacobson said. “Everything depends on how quick we get the blowing done in the downtown area, because it depends on the amount of snow … everybody’s kind of spoiled right now from the last two years.”
