Powering North Dakota set to host a virtual expert panel discussion in recognition of American Clean Power Week.
Bismarck, ND – Clean power has a positive impact on both North Dakota’s environment and economy. To recognize the first-annual American Clean Power Week, Powering North Dakota has secured a panel of expert leaders who will talk about how renewable energy sources have grown across the state and what the future looks like for North Dakota.
One of the elements that the virtual panel event will highlight is the importance of Governor Doug Burgum’s goal for North Dakota to be carbon-neutral by 2030 and how renewable energy is leading the way in making that goal a reality.
What: Virtual American Clean Power Week Panel Event
Date: Thursday, October 28th
Time: 3:30 pm CT
Participants:
•Brad Barth, Executive Director, Forward Devils Lake Economic Development
•Jay Johnson, Wind Energy Tech Program Director, Lake Region State College
•Ryan Warner, Co-Founder, Lightspring, LLC
•John Weeda, Director, North Dakota Transmission Authority
•Karl Frigaard, Executive Director, Rugby Job Development Authority
•Al Anderson, Director, North Dakota Clean Sustainable Energy Authority
To schedule an interview with a participant in the clean power industry or to ask questions, please contact Kelvey Vander Hart at kvanderhart@strategicelements.com or (515) 954-8256. Follow American Clean Power Week activities on social media using the hashtags #AmericanCleanPowerWeek, #UnitedStatesofCleanEnergy, and #PoweringAmericanJobs.