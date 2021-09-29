As we all try to protect our mental health and cope with uncertainty in the era of COVID-19, it’s more important than ever that we be there for each other and take steps to prevent suicide. Residents from all around the Valley City Community will be joining the thousands of people who are gathering in towns across the United States to draw attention to the suicide prevention movement.
The Valley City Out of the Darkness Walk, hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) North Dakota Chapter will be held on Sunday, October 3rd, at the Lokken Stadium at Valley City State University.
Registration begins at 2:30 p.m., with the walk from 3-4 p.m. This gathering will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide by 20% by the year 2025. There will be virtual components for people who cannot make it in person.
