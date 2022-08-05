Our Saviors Pastors Kyle Symanski and Emmy Swedlund

This year, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church will celebrate 140 years of existence, of helping people, being part of missionaries, volunteering, and above all being a change to the community and around the world. Emmy Swedlund, one of the Pastors at the Church shared how the people deserve all the love for what they have done till this very day.

“It is the people in the Church that really make all of these possible, they support through prayer, they support through giving money, they bring food supplies and they share their time with the Community Closet,” said Swedlund.

