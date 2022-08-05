This year, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church will celebrate 140 years of existence, of helping people, being part of missionaries, volunteering, and above all being a change to the community and around the world. Emmy Swedlund, one of the Pastors at the Church shared how the people deserve all the love for what they have done till this very day.
“It is the people in the Church that really make all of these possible, they support through prayer, they support through giving money, they bring food supplies and they share their time with the Community Closet,” said Swedlund.
Since the foundation of the Church in 1882, they have followed the path of Jesus Christ in everything they do.
“For us, we really base on the teachings of Jesus, he says something like, when you give water to somebody who is thirsty or clothes to somebody who is naked, food to somebody that is hungry or visit somebody who is imprisoned, you are doing them as an active service to Jesus so we are really motivated by that teaching of love and try to do that through our service,” said Swedlund.
The Church has been doing a lot of things locally as well as internationally with the basic goal of helping people who are in need.
