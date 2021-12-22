Clementine, the Times-Record’s elf friend and a close friend of Santa’s, visited Dutton’s Parlour to end her 2021 Christmas mission. She must leave Valley City and return to her home, the north Pole, to help Santa and the elves prepare for Christmas.
Clementine shared that she just loved watching the people come in to get their coffee, lunches and sit to visit. George, Bonnie and staff were very gracious in leaving Clementine treats and coffee samples and night and boy did she sample. Clementine is very excited to take so many wonderful and tasty flavor ideas back to the North Pole.
Clementine did share one last note and has given the Valley City Times-Record permission to share her words, as it is for all of those who believe in her and have made it possible for her to complete her mission.
She wrote this:
Dear Friends,
Thank you so much for sharing your Christmas season with me this year and opening your hearts to me, my elf friends, and Santa.
I had a marvelous time learning more about Valley City and meeting all of those who came to visit me throughout my adventure. It was great fun to see so many happy and kind faces while I was there, and Santa will be more than pleased with my findings.
I want to thank Bong’s Bootery, NuCara Pharmacy, Smith Lumber Co., Handy Home & Hardware, Urban Couture, Dutton’s Parlour and all of their team members for welcoming me. I enjoyed seeing what each business has to offer. I am excited to bring back so many new ideas to the North Pole!
I would also like to thank the Times-Record for their help in spreading the message about my special mission, helping me to meet as many people as possible
Whether you participated in the fun to find me or just watched my travels by reading the newspaper, it was such a pleasure to share part of the holiday season with you.
Lastly, I would like to thank all of those who took the time to say ‘hi.’ As an elf, I have always loved Christmas more than any other time of year, and this year was even better than others. Being in your town, finding myself surrounded by your kindness and your Christmas cheer—it all helped me see the magic of this wonderful time of year in a new, even brighter light.
While I must return to the North Pole for now, I hope that I can return next year with another mission from Santa. Until then, remember to be kind, always share joy and light, and keep the magic of Christmas in your heart.
Your friend,
Clementine the Elf