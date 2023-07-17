BISMARCK, ND - Bismarck-Mandan area families will be able to participate in a no-cost Gateway to Health event promoting the health and well-being of children, youth and families on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the new Gateway to Science in Bismarck.
Local companies and organizations are invited to participate as exhibitors and sponsors to demonstrate their commitment to supporting the health of North Dakota’s youth and families in the community.
The event is being organized by the North Dakota Youth Health Advisory Board, North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS), Bismarck State College (BSC) and North Dakota’s Gateway to Science.
“Healthy families make communities thrive. We are excited to bring families, health and wellness experts and community partners together in this first-ever interactive Gateway to Health event,” said North Dakota Youth Advisory Board Chair Hayden Kemp.
The event will be held at Gateway to Science, 1600 Canary Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (CDT) on Aug. 26. It will feature interactive health booths, exhibits, guest speakers, food trucks, games, prizes and free access to Gateway to Science for preregistered families. Parents, guardians, grandparents and others will be able to learn about topics relevant to children’s health and success, including behavioral health, financial health and physical health with a focus on nutrition and exercise and more.
There are four levels of event sponsorship from $250 to $2,500. The sponsorship funds will help cover event costs, including bags, student supplies and door prizes. Sponsors will receive exposure and demonstrate that health matters in our community. Details are online. To receive recognition, sponsors must register by Friday, Aug. 4.
“Simple acts of prevention, like making positive choices or supporting community members in need, can lead to healthier lives for everyone today and in the future. Participating families will enjoy quality time together and will leave with information they can use to support their children’s well-being in the upcoming school year,” said HHS Community Engagement Unit Director Krissie Guerard.
Limited event tickets will be available to local families on a first-come, first-served basis. Participating families will be able to select a two-hour time slot to attend and request tickets. Preregistration begins Aug. 4 online on BSC’s website.
Volunteer opportunities are also available. To learn more, contact BSC Continuing Education at bsc.training@bismarckstate.edu or (701) 224-5600, 711 TTY.