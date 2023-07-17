Gateway to Health event graphic

BISMARCK, ND - Bismarck-Mandan area families will be able to participate in a no-cost Gateway to Health event promoting the health and well-being of children, youth and families on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the new Gateway to Science in Bismarck.

Local companies and organizations are invited to participate as exhibitors and sponsors to demonstrate their commitment to supporting the health of North Dakota’s youth and families in the community. 

