Valley City Optimist Club Roller Skating begins on November 7th, with skating from 6-8 p.m. at the Valley City Rec Center. Skating season runs from November through April, with skating on Sunday nights from 6-8 p.m.
Cost to skate is $4 (which includes admission and skate rental—outside skates or rollerblades aren’t allowed), and parents skate FREE with their children.
Come out this Roller Skating Season to enjoy some family-friendly fun while supporting the Optimist Club.
Rick Ross is the Optimist Skating Czar for 2021-22. He can be reached at 701-490-0828 for skating information, party rentals and group discounts.
Valley City’s Optimist Club is part of Optimist International, an organization with the following mission: By providing hope and positive vision, Optimists bring out the best in youth, our communities and ourselves. The local club meets at Vicky’s Viking Room on Thursdays at 7 a.m.