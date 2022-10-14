Adding a bit of nostalgia back to the community since 1981 the Valley City Optimist Club is starting up Roller Skating at the Rec Center again this year. When the event originally started, they had over 100 to 150 skaters show up each Sunday. They have purchased over 380 pairs of skates since then and have held skate nights every year since, except for 2019-2020 due to COVID. Now every Sunday evening through April 23rd, 2023, people of all ages are welcomed back to skate from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. No skating will be available on the weekends of Christmas, New Years, and Easter.
This past weekend on October 9th, 2023, the first skate night was held and there was a great turn out. The Times Record spoke with Rick Ross who is a member of the Optimist Club and he said, “we hold the roller skating as a way for families to come together for an evening of inexpensive fun.” The cost is only $4.00 and that includes skate rental. Another benefit is that a parent skates for free if they accompany their child.
Special skate events are held throughout the season and the next upcoming one will be a Halloween Skate. The event will be on Sunday October 30th, 2022. If you wear a costume, you can roller skate for only $2.00 and parents are still able to skate for free. Prizes will be given for best costumes for adult, teen, elementary school, and preschool. Reminder that you will not be allowed to skate if your costume obstructs your vision.
Another annual event is the Library Skate night. Bank Forward teams up with the Optimist Club in November (previously held in March) to provide additional funding for all of Valley City School Libraries. Roller Skaters are able to sign up every Sunday in November for their favorite school library. Bank Forward and the Optimist Club will provide funds to the libraries up to $600.00
The Optimist Club wants to remind families that no outside skates or rollerblades are allowed. Also, all of the proceeds go back to help support youth initiatives and activities in Valley City. Just a few of the activities that they help fund include, the Dolly Parton Imagine Library, St. Catherine School Auction, Valley City Express Wrestling, Shop with a Cop, and Valley City School Libraries. In addition, if your group or organization is wanting to do a special skate night, they have great discounts available! To inquire about groups or special skate events you can contact Rick Ross at rickvcsu@hotmail.com.