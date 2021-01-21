It was one year ago today that the United States confirmed its first case of the 2019 novel coronavirus. Since then, life as we once knew it has changed dramatically as we’ve struggled to adjust to ever-changing “norms” and move past the tragedy COVID-19 has continued to bring us. Looking back at the nation’s battle with the virus, each state has had and continues its own battle with the novel coronavirus. North Dakota experienced a slow start to the pandemic’s spread, but even small Midwest locales weren’t immune from this new opponent. Here, we look back on COVID’s arrival in the US, its presence in ND and the state’s journey through scary unknowns.
