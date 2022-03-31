Bob Mortimer, who suffered the loss of both of his legs and his left arm, had a message to share with attendees of a Youth for Christ-sponsored event at the downtown youth center in Valley City: the only handicap you have is the one you put on yourself.
“These things I’ve joked about, singing songs about – missing legs, missing arm, they aren’t a handicap,” Mortimer said. “They are an adjustment though. I’ve had to make several adjustments in my life. And I know without a doubt that every single one of you sitting in these seats tonight will have to make adjustments in your life also. But no matter what you go through, no matter what you lose, no matter what adjustments you end up making – it will never make you handicapped. Because the only handicap I have, the only handicap any one of you will have, is the handicap we put on ourselves.”
Mortimer spoke candidly of his life, and the choices he made in his youth, abusing drugs and alcohol, that ultimately led to him getting into a car crash that struck a power pole.
