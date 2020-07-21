Valley City, N.D. – One additional case of COVID-19 is confirmed in Barnes County today. The individual is a male in his 20s and source of exposure is under investigation by the North Dakota Department of Health. Of 27 total cases, this is the only active case of COVID-19 in the county.
“There seems to be an idea out there that a rise in cases among younger populations is acceptable because they’re less at risk, but that isn’t a complete picture,” said Theresa Will, Administrator for City-County Health District. “According to recent analysis of long term care reports, the data suggest when the virus is spreading widely among younger people in fitness centers, or bars, or house parties, it’s going to find its way to older and more vulnerable people,” added Will.
To continue controlling community spread overall, City-County Health District urges the public to practice proper hand hygiene, wear a mask in public, and stay home when sick.
For the most timely information and updates related to COVID-19 in North Dakota, visit the NDDoH website at www.healthy.nd.gov/coronavirus. Follow City-County Health District on Facebook for Barnes County updates or call 701-845-8518.