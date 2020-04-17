Valley City, N.D. – There is one additional confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in Barnes County. The individual is a male in his 30’s who is isolating and recovering at home. This newly confirmed case brings the county total to three.
City-County Health District (CCHD) reminds the public that certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 including older adults and people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). CCHD also reminds the public that it is vital to slow the spread of illness, and because there have been 3 total confirmed cases in Barnes County, residents should be staying home as much as possible to further reduce the risk of being exposed or exposing others.
“Recent data shows that the virus is also affecting younger people,” said Theresa Will, Administrator for City-County Health District. “About 20 percent of those hospitalized for COVID-19 were 20-44 years old,” Will said of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report.
Everyone can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections by:
Avoiding close contact with others
Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
Avoiding touching of the eyes, nose, and mouth
Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces
“It’s important that we don’t misunderstand what our low number of cases mean for Barnes County. We expect that it will grow. A low number does not mean we’re out of the woods, it means we must remain vigilant in practicing social distancing and exercising personal responsibility to help stop the spread,” said Will.
For the most timely information and updates related to COVID-19 in North Dakota, visit the NDDoH website at www.healthy.nd.gov/coronavirus and www.ndresponse.gov/. Follow City-County Health District on Facebook for Barnes County updates or call 701-845-8518.