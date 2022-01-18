Charlie Brown 2022 Cardboard Box Sledding Races
The racers took their positions at the summit of Charlie Brown Hill, bracing themselves against a cool breeze and deep snows. Their makeshift vehicles didn’t have engines to rev, but they were nevertheless as ready as the racers themselves to make a break for glory.
“This is the first ever Charlie Brown 500,” Matt Brandvold, special events coordinator with the Valley City Parks and Recreation Department, said. “It’s kind of fun that we have adults doing it also, it’s a fun thing for everybody to do.”
Read the full story, and see photos, in your Tuesday, January 18th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.