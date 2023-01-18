Racers flew down across the icy snow for the 2nd annual Charlie Brown Hill 500 Cardboard Box Sled Races
About a half dozen young racers braved a rather sub-par day weather wise to put their racing skills to the test.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Racers flew down across the icy snow for the 2nd annual Charlie Brown Hill 500 Cardboard Box Sled Races
About a half dozen young racers braved a rather sub-par day weather wise to put their racing skills to the test.
Holding on to the fence, so they wouldn’t head down the hill too soon, the racers awaited the GO sign. When that was given, they were off and in about 60 seconds, the race was over.
When the snow settled, Beau Weber came in first. Following Beau was Brook Bopp and taking third was Elliot Aberle.
“I thought it was a great day on the hill,” Matt Branvold, Special Events Coordinator for Valley City Parks and Rec said. “The weather wasn’t the greatest, but it didn’t stop our competitors from enjoying a new and fun activity.”
The designs ranged from fierce looking with sharp teeth, to having big eye balls. “The kids came up with some neat ideas for their sleds and they looked like they were really well built,” Branvold added.
Be sure and pick up your Wednesday, January 18th Times-Record to read stories, and see event photos, like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.