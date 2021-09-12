The ON THE MOVE Partnership would like to invite everyone to come out and taste FREE samples of Tomato and Pepper Salad that will be served at the Farmers Market on Thursday, Sept. 16 from 4 pm to 6 pm at the Rosebud Visitor’s Center Parking Lot.
Shopping at the farmers market supports our local farmers and keeps the money you spend on food closer to home. The vendors offer a variety of delicious produce including tomatoes, zucchini, potatoes, peppers, corn, pumpkins, cucumbers, fresh herbs, celery, onions and more! They also feature delicious canned goods such as pickles and jams and tasty baked products.
