ON THE MOVE 2022 is ready to help you get moving and eat healthy to meet your personal goals in the New Year! There will be FREE virtual opportunities available on the barnesonthemove.org website once again this year. An outdoor community adventure is also coming up in February!
“Exercise is like medicine, FREE medicine! Regular physical activity can greatly reduce the risks of health conditions such as diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease and cancer,” explains Sharon Buhr, chair of the ON THE MOVE partnership. “Exercise is also a proven mood booster and can help to reduce stress levels, improve self-esteem and build emotional resilience.”
The ON THE MOVE website features links to walking videos and a hand weight routine that can be done in the comfort of your own home!
Read the full story in your Wednesday, December 15th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.