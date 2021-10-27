Students at St. Catherine School worked their magic this past week in creating a GIANT FRUIT SALAD to celebrate fruits and veggies. Each student was invited to bring either a piece of fresh fruit or a can of fruit to school. ON THE MOVE staff and school volunteers cut up the fruit and filled an entire wheelbarrow, which was wheeled from room to room.
Each of the students was served some of the Giant Fruit Salad while the 6th grade students wore costumes and told fruit and veggies jokes, and encouraged the students to give each other a ‘high five’ to emphasize that we need to eat at least 5 fruits or veggies every day.
